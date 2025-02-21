Dodgers Star Pitcher Takes Life-Changing Step Amid Spring Training
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki announced he got married via an Instagram post.
The post featured two Dodger hats laying on the grass.
“Thank you for your continued support," Sasaki wrote (the caption was translate from Japanese to English). "The other day I entered into the family with a common woman. A fresh start in public and private sector and I’m full of expectations and anxiety. We will work hard as a couple, so please keep a warm eye on us.”
Sasaki has followed in the footsteps of Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani in more ways than one. The rookie phenom made the jump to MLB the same route as Ohtani. The now Dodgers duo joined stateside baseball as international amateurs, meaning they were not eligible to sign a free agent contract.
Instead, Sasaki was limited to signing a minor league contract with a signing bonus.
The 23-year-old also made his signing announcement via social media, just like Ohtani. Sasaki had kept teams and baseball fans waiting for his final decision. The pitcher took to Instagram to share he would be signing with L.A.
And now, Sasaki has shared he is married through Instagram. Ohtani made a similar announcement on social media last season when he married his wife, Mamiko Tanaka.
Sasaki has only just started his MLB journey, and will have his wife beside him as he faces the biggest challenge of his career.
