Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Makes Massive Donation to Help With Fire Relief in Los Angeles

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) bats against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning for game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The devastating wildfires in Southern California has Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani stepping up to the plate in a different way.

On Thursday, the two-way megastar announced he would be donating $500,000 to help firefighters and those forced to live in shelter to help animals in need.

Ohtani announced the donation on Instagram.

“Our hearts go out to all the firefighters who continue to fight for us during the fires in LA,” Ohtani wrote in Japanese which was translated to English by Instagram.

“We’ll be donating $500,000 to help those firefighters and those forced to live in shelter to help animals in need.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are also working together with teams from other competitions to help sell T-shirts and more.

“I hope you all will consider this.

“I hope you recover soon.”

Ohtani joined a growing list of Dodgers who have donated to wildfire relief. Freddie and Chelsea Freeman made a $300,000 donation to fire relief while Chris Taylor and Clayton Kershaw are among other Dodgers to raise money.

Stay up to date with all the latest fire information in Los Angeles:

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
Eaton Fire
Palisades Fire

L.A. County Fire Department

L.A. County Government

Watch Duty
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires.

Genasys Protect
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.

To help fire relief efforts:

Click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.

Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.

