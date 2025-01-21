Dodgers Star to Miss Start of 2025 Season in Shocking Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their ridiculous offseason Tuesday morning when they reportedly signed right-handed pitcher Kirby Yates.
In the midst of Bob Nightengale's report for USA Today Sports, it was revealed that reliever Michael Kopech could miss the first month of the season.
“The Dodgers, who will have a payroll exceeding $380 million, wanted more bullpen depth with reliever Michael Kopech expected to possibly miss the first month of the season,” Nightengale posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Kopech pitched through right forearm discomfort late last year to help the Dodgers secure the 2024 World Series title. Nightengale confirmed there's "no structural damage."
"There is no structural damage with Kopech's forearm, just inflammation, so the Dodgers plan to be cautious with him at the season's outset," Nightengale wrote.
Kopech, who joined the Dodgers at last year’s trade deadline in a three-team deal that also brought Tommy Edman to Los Angeles from St. Louis, was outstanding down the stretch. He posted a 1.13 ERA across 24 innings, allowing only three earned runs.
In total, Kopech earned six saves with the Dodgers, adding to the nine saves he recorded with the White Sox before the trade. This makes him a potential closing option for the 2025 season, which will be his final year before free agency.
Kopech’s 2024 season was a remarkable journey, transitioning from the league’s worst team, the White Sox, to playing a key role in the Dodgers’ World Series victory.
His stats reflect the impact of the change in scenery. With the White Sox, Kopech made 43 appearances, finishing with a 2-8 record and a 4.74 ERA. He converted nine of 14 save opportunities, striking out 59 batters and walking 24.
After the trade to the Dodgers, Kopech became a dominant force. In 24 regular-season appearances with Los Angeles, he went 4-0 with an impressive 1.13 ERA. He also converted all six of his save chances, striking out 29 batters while walking just 10.
Although Kopech had limited postseason experience, he proved himself under the bright lights. He appeared in 10 postseason games, posting a 1-0 record and a 3.00 ERA. While he didn’t record a save, he did earn three holds.
In the World Series, Kopech contributed 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits. His performance was vital in the Dodgers’ bullpen as they secured their eighth World Series title.
Kopech was one of the Dodgers' arbitration-eligible players tendered a contract in November. He later agreed to a one-year, $5.2 million deal to avoid arbitration.