Dodgers Stars Get Honest About Rivalry With Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers star Will Smith addressed the team's rivalry with the San Diego Padres amid a tense battle in the National League West.
Over the past couple of years, Smith has seen the Dodgers and Padres clash in the playoffs and regular season, becoming Los Angeles' biggest rival.
The Padres have struggled to compete in the NL West for years, but since the emergence of superstars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., the ball club has been a perennial playoff team.
More news: Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Predicted to Play Big Role in Postseason This Year By Insider
During an appearance on the show, “On Base With Mookie Betts Podcast," Smith broke down how he views the Padres-Dodgers rivalry.
“I think we’ve had five years now of some really good baseball games, really good series, postseason matchups and stuff. But Red Sox-Yankees is 100 years old," he said.
"That’s the rivalry in baseball, just from a historical standpoint. I’m not taking away from our battles with them, but I just think time and longevity mean something a little bit more than where we’re at with them. But it’s fun, though.”
More news: Former Dodger Dustin May Goes on IL With Forearm Injury, Hopeful to Return to Red Sox
In response to Smith's comment, Betts agreed about the notion that historic rivalry carries a greater significance.
“I agree with that. Playing with the Red Sox, going into that rivalry, it’s not just about baseball. I feel like here it’s mostly just about baseball and who has the best team. It’s a beautiful thing," Betts said.
"I definitely enjoy coming into Petco and hearing all their fans and whatnot. Super loud and it’s a great atmosphere to play baseball. But with the Yankees and Red Sox, it’s baseball but it’s about the cities.
"It’s like, whose city is better? Who can be the loudest? I think to your point, it runs much, much deeper and is so long with the history.”
While there is something to be said about historic showdowns, the Padres and Dodgers have produced fireworks on the field — with several intense exchanges between the teams this season.
Earlier this season, Dave Roberts and Padres skipper Mike Shildt were involved in an altercation after Tatis was hit with a pitch.
These two teams may end up colliding in the playoffs once again, where there will surely be no love lost.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.