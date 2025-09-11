Dodgers Starting Pitchers Make Unbelievable MLB History
As the regular season begins to wind down, the Dodgers starting pitchers are heating up.
Over the Dodgers' last five games, the team's starting pitchers have accounted for 49 strikeouts while holding their opponents to a .091 batting average, according to OptaSTATS. The feat marks the only time in the modern era an MLB team's starters have struck out over 45 batters while holding a sub-.100 opponent batting average over a five-game span.
The Dodgers' record began with Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 8.2-inning performance against the Baltimore Orioles, in which he stuck out 10 batters and allowed just one earned run — a home run from infielder Jackson Holiday on what could have been the last at-bat of the no-hitter.
The loss to the Orioles is the Dodgers' only loss during this record-setting five-game span, as starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw earned a win over the Orioles the following night with an eight strikeout, two earned run performance over 5.2 innings.
Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow continued the strong showing the following game against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run and striking out 11 batters. The Dodgers' success against Colorado continued, as starting pitchers Emmet Sheehan (7.0 IP, 1 ER, 9 K) and Blake Snell (6 IP, 0 ER, 11 K) both contributed to wins over the Rockies.
Riding a four-game winning streak, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is enjoying the success that his starting pitchers are finding in September.
"It certainly changes a lot. You feel like you're in every game," manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Wednesday. "You've just got to kind of get the offense going. It's nice. Every night, you can pencil in a guy that you feel gives you a real good chance to prevent runs."
As the Dodgers look to build on their lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West, the strong starts from their starting pitching couldn't come at a better time. With 16 games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers hold a three-game lead over the Padres as they seek their fourth consecutive NL West title and 12th in the last 13 years.
The Dodgers are off Thursday before traveling to San Francisco for a three-game series against the Giants.
