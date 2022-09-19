Skip to main content
Dodgers Stay on Top of MLB Power Rankings Heading into Third Full Week of September

The latest MLB power rankings confirm what our eyes already told us: The Dodgers remain the best team in baseball.

Look, you probably don't need MLB's power rankings to tell you the Dodgers are the best team in baseball.

You can see their record: 101-44, six games better than the next-best team. You can see their run differential: +323, 115 runs better than the next-best team. And, of course, you watch the games, so you know how good this team is.

But just in case you need an outside source to validate what you already know, the latest MLB power rankings are out, and — shockingly — the Dodgers once again sit at the top.

The Dodgers needed only 144 games to reach 100 wins, becoming the fastest team to reach triple-digits since the 2001 Mariners. Offensively, they continue to lead the Majors in team OPS and runs scored, while their pitching staff has the lowest ERA in the big leagues. As if they needed more help, Clayton Kershaw has looked sharp since returning from the IL, posting a 1.50 ERA over 18 innings in three September starts.

If you're going to summarize why they're at the top in one short paragraph, that's probably it. But it's notable that Kershaw is the only player mentioned by name when he's probably the eighth-most-valuable player on the team. It just illustrated how impossible it is to quickly discuss the greatness of the 2022 Dodgers. There are just too many contributors to do it justice in a single paragraph.

Hopefully we'll get a 90-minute World Series DVD to really do it up right.

