Skip to main content

Dodgers Still Uncertain About Game 3 Starter, but Tyler Anderson is Ready to Go

Anderson is ready to help the team in any way he can.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In a press conference ahead of Game 2 of the NLDS, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about his starting pitching plan in Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4.

Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May or even Andrew Heaney could all potentially start Game 3, although it seems most likely to be Anderson or Gonsolin. But Roberts said he's still figuring it out.

"I think we're contemplating and want to leave it open-ended," Roberts said. "We've had conversation with Tyler and kind of checking his pulse on being open to either start one of those games. He was completely all-in compliant, so we'll see how tonight goes and decide if it's going to be Tyler." 

Anderson was one of the most consistent starters in the league all year, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA and a 1.002 WHIP across a team-high 178.2 innings. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, and continued his dominance in the second-half and through the end of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So Roberts can't really go wrong with his decision between Anderson or fellow All-Star Gonsolin.

But Anderson said he'll be ready for whatever his manager and team needs.

"I'll tell you what I told them," Anderson said. "It's that whenever you want me to pitch, I'm available. If you want me to pitch tonight, I'm available. If you want me to pitch Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and you want me to pitch tomorrow in live BP so guys can face left-handed pitching, I'll pitch then too. I don't know what the plan is going to be, but I'm available whenever they need me to pitch."

That's the exact attitude you want to see from your pitcher. Anderson just wants to help the team in any way he can, as he hopes to reach the NLCS for the first time in his personal career.

Tyler Anderson

USATSI_19217364_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Did an L.A. Star Fix His Swing Just in Time for the Playoffs?

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19217703_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Evan Phillips, Roberts Discuss Mostly Dominant Showing From Bullpen

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19218088_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Chris Martin Gets a Souvenir from First Career Postseason Save

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18514060_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Despite Not Playing, Walker Buehler Will Make An NLDS Appearance

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_17080417_168396005_lowres
News

MLB on Fox David Ortiz Humiliates Padres after Loss to Dodgers Game 1

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19095219_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers' Star Has Bigger Things on His Mind Than Potential Free Agency

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19215971_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18992504_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: What Has L.A. Fans Most Worried Heading Into the Postseason?

By Jeff J. Snider