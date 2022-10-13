Dodgers Still Uncertain About Game 3 Starter, but Tyler Anderson is Ready to Go

In a press conference ahead of Game 2 of the NLDS, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about his starting pitching plan in Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4.

Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May or even Andrew Heaney could all potentially start Game 3, although it seems most likely to be Anderson or Gonsolin. But Roberts said he's still figuring it out.

"I think we're contemplating and want to leave it open-ended," Roberts said. "We've had conversation with Tyler and kind of checking his pulse on being open to either start one of those games. He was completely all-in compliant, so we'll see how tonight goes and decide if it's going to be Tyler."

Anderson was one of the most consistent starters in the league all year, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA and a 1.002 WHIP across a team-high 178.2 innings. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, and continued his dominance in the second-half and through the end of the season.

So Roberts can't really go wrong with his decision between Anderson or fellow All-Star Gonsolin.

But Anderson said he'll be ready for whatever his manager and team needs.

"I'll tell you what I told them," Anderson said. "It's that whenever you want me to pitch, I'm available. If you want me to pitch tonight, I'm available. If you want me to pitch Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and you want me to pitch tomorrow in live BP so guys can face left-handed pitching, I'll pitch then too. I don't know what the plan is going to be, but I'm available whenever they need me to pitch."

That's the exact attitude you want to see from your pitcher. Anderson just wants to help the team in any way he can, as he hopes to reach the NLCS for the first time in his personal career.