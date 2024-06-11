Dodgers’ Sunday Night Game Crushes Yankees-Red Sox Ratings From Last Year
The Los Angeles Dodgers-New York Yankees clash of two historic baseball titans paid off in the ratings department. The Dodgers-Yankees Sunday Night game on ESPN brought in the largest Sunday Night Baseball audience in two years. The game averaged 2.3 million viewers and reached a high of 2.62 million, per ESPN Press Room.
This easily surpassed the most viewed Sunday Night Baseball game last year, up 18 percent from when the Yankees faced the Boston Red Sox in 2023.
It's no surprise that this game brought in tons of viewers. Not only are the Dodgers and Yankees two of the biggest teams and markets in baseball, but they are currently two of the best teams overall in MLB. By putting these two star teams in a primetime slot on the weekend, ESPN set themselves up for ratings success. FOX also benefitted from the Dodgers-Yankees matchup, drawing in 2.91 million viewers on Saturday.
Unfortunately for the Dodgers, their game Sunday was their lone loss of the series. The Dodgers fell 6-4 to the Yankees on Sunday, after winning the first two games of the series 2-1 and 11-3, respectively. Tyler Glasnow had one of his worst starts of the season, giving up five earned runs to the Yankees. He has only allowed that many earned runs one other time all season.
The lineup was not able to make up for Glasnow's struggles on the mound. Teoscar Hernández continued his impressive performance with another home run on Sunday, but the rest of the team did not put up the same production they did the day before when every member of the lineup recorded at least one hit.
Overall though, the series was a success for the Dodgers and MLB, with Los Angeles taking two of three games and plenty of fans tuning in.