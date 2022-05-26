Dodgers Superstar Discusses His Impending Free Agency

When LA acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the deadline last summer, they knew that Scherzer might be a multi-month rental. Turner on the other hand, was still under contract for the 2022 season.

Trea's contract situation certainly softened the blow for the Dodgers when longtime shortstop Corey Seager signed a massive ten-year deal with the Texas Rangers. Seager's departure, coupled with Turner being on the last year of his deal, has generated plenty of contract extension chatter.

But it's May, and a deal still hasn't gotten done. Trea talked about his potential free agency during the team's three-game series in Washington D.C. and in his own words, Turner is excited to have some "control" in his baseball future (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“I think me being in control is going to be the difference. The first six, seven, eight years of your career, you’re not in control. I’ve been traded twice now and the first time caught me off guard as well. … But just having more control and I guess more of the decision is on my shoulders, my family’s shoulders and do what’s best for us. Whatever that is, that is.”

Turner has indicated in the past that he's open to discussing an extension, but stated that he's not going to let it distract him from contributing to the Dodgers at an elite level.

Prior to the season, ESPN's Buster Olney noted that many MLB insiders believe that Turner isn't long for the Dodgers.

“I think there’s a strong sense in the industry that Trea Turner is a short-timer with the Dodgers. He’s not going to be a guy who’s with them beyond 2022.”

The Dodgers have the financial resources to re-sign or extend Turner, but whether they decide to or not is anyone's guess right now.