Dodgers Superstar Predicted to Win MVP in 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers have some of the biggest stars in baseball. From the rotation to the lineup, the defending champions only strengthened the roster this offseason.
However, only one player in particular is poised to win the National League MVP this season: Shohei Ohtani.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden believes Ohtani will win his fourth MVP award, helping the Dodgers win another World Series in his second year with L.A.
"Bobby Witt Jr. and Shohei Ohtani are named the MVPs of their respective leagues," Bowden writes. "Witt leads Kansas City to an AL Central title, but the Royals are eliminated in the Division Series. Ohtani becomes a four-time MVP at 31 after leading the Dodgers to their second consecutive World Series championship."
Ohtani is set to make his return to the mound in 2025, but the Dodgers have not given a firm timeline on his debut. However, Ohtani's two-way status is uncharted territory for the Dodgers and that has presented its own set of challenges for the team.
“It’s been one of those things where … we’re having to lean on him a lot,” pitching coach Mark Prior said. “We don’t really have this template or road map or even experience really dealing with a guy with a two-way situation. So we’re leaning on him, on how he’s feeling. I know they’re trying to control overall workload management with his left shoulder, coming back from that (surgery). The hitting, getting ready for the season – clearly, he’s an important part of our offensive side of the ball.”
Nevertheless, manager Dave Roberts is hoping to get at least 18-20 starts from Ohtani this season.
“We would bank that right now,” said Roberts.
Ohtani has not thrown a bullpen in over a month, but is scheduled to have his first bullpen session since Feb. 25 on Saturday.
