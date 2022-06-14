Dodgers Superstar Welcomes Championships Expectations

The Dodgers were the preseason World Series favorite this season, and despite hitting a bit a rough patch recently, are still listed as favorites according to the latest odds from FanDuel. Much of that was due to the team adding free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman to an already talented roster.

Right after the Dodgers signed Freeman, USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted an interesting comment from Clayton Kershaw about the pressure of being championship favorites.

“You can’t just assume that because we have nine of the best players in the game out there every day, that we’re going to win. We’ve got to come together as a team. Obviously, the expectations are even higher now, but that’s what we want.”

Clayton's words ring especially true right now. The Dodgers are in the midst of a June swoon. They've lost 7 of 11 this month and are fresh off of getting swept in San Francisco in very disappointing fashion.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seems to be feeling some of the championship expectations. On Saturday, the manager noted how some of the position players might not be buying into the team concept on offense.

“People get caught up in their own individual paths, but the whole focusing on just winning a game and doing whatever it takes to win that day, we have to get back to that mindset.”

The Dodgers will look to get back into that mindset tomorrow when they host the Orange County Angels for a pair at Dodger Stadium.