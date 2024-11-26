Dodgers Take Huge Step in Trying to Sign Juan Soto
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly offered Juan Soto a deal but the details remain unknown, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi confirmed Monday night that Juan Soto had received offers from five teams. In addition to the Dodgers, the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays are also in the mix.
Per Miller:
"The Juan Soto sweepstakes are down to five teams that have offers on the table to the Yankees’ free agent outfielder, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media on Monday."
Last week, all five teams reportedly pitched contract offers to Juan Soto and his agent, Scott Boras. According to reports, Soto is aiming for a massive 15-year deal worth over $700 million.
The meetings took place in Southern California, and while the Dodgers’ level of interest wasn’t entirely clear before, their decision to make an official offer shows they’re serious about landing a player of Soto’s caliber.
With Mookie Betts shifting to the infield and Teoscar Hernández now a free agent, the Dodgers have a noticeable vacancy in the outfield. While re-signing Hernández remains an option, Soto’s age and elite skill set make him one of the most significant free agents in MLB history.
Fresh off a $1.4 billion offseason and a World Series title, the Dodgers appear determined to bring Soto to Los Angeles.
Details about the five offers Soto has received haven’t been disclosed yet, but more clarity is expected in the coming days. Those numbers will shed more light on the Dodgers’ level of interest, though it’s already clear they’re serious about pursuing the superstar outfielder.
After last offseason’s spending spree, the Dodgers have shown that financial limitations aren’t a concern.
According to executives who spoke with Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the Mets are considered the frontrunners, largely because few believe anyone will outbid owner Steve Cohen. Meanwhile, the Yankees reportedly have a firm limit on how much they’re willing to spend.
The Blue Jays could emerge as a dark horse, but with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette approaching free agency next year, Toronto would need to significantly outdo the Mets’ offer to stand a real chance.
The Dodgers, however, could be in the running to drive up Soto's price andput some extra pressure on Hernández to re-sign with them.