Dodgers Talking With AL Central Team About Pitcher, But Have Some Competition
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly moved on from striking a trade deadline deal with the Chicago White Sox and have turned their sights toward Detroit and left-hander Tarik Skubal.
Skubal is the favorite to win the American League Cy Young award, and is having a stellar season which means he comes with a hefty price tag. Plus, manager A.J. Hinch doesn't want him going anywhere.
The problem with popular players on the trade block is that there is usually competition for the trade — and the Dodgers are reportedly competing with an AL East team when it comes to acquiring Skubal.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, "The Detroit Tigers are engaged in talks with the Baltimore Orioles and Dodgers for Skubal.
"It’s a longshot that Skubal will be traded, but the Tigers are listening, and have told teams they will move him only if they are overwhelmed by an offer."
In an interview with Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi discussed the circumstances behind a trade for Skubal.
“They (The Tigers) are not under any pressure to move him," said Morosi. "They’re not. They are, I think, open-minded if someone’s going to overwhelm them, but I would not use the term ‘shopping’. I think that Scott Harris and the Tigers will wait,” Morosi said. “They have not ruled out the possibility on trading him. So whatever semantics we want to use here, I do think at this point, two weeks to go, they’ll listen and then they’ll see what they’re hearing back from different teams.”
Acquiring Skubal would bring a lefty back into the rotation after the Dodgers designated James Paxton for assignment on Monday. There's nothing wrong with having a starting rotation with a little diversity — particularly when the only lefty is 36-year-old Clayton Kershaw, who returned Thursday.
Other than Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow, the Dodgers' rotation currently consists of three rookies: Gavin Stone, Landon Knack and River Ryan.