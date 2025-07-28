Dodgers Targeting $6.25 Million Gold Glove Outfielder as Trade Deadline Nears
On May 30, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes was asked directly by MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM host Jim Bowden about trading to upgrade their left field position, where Michael Conforto was struggling badly.
Gomes publicly backed Conforto, saying the veteran outfielder was "grinding hard in the cage" and that he expected him "to be a staple of the lineup for the rest of this season.”
Three weeks later, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman doubled down on Gomes' declaration of faith. But he also noted that he had time to change his roster if need be.
"Watching the way (Conforto) is working, watching the progress being made, I would bet that his next two months are way better than his last two months," Friedman told Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. “Obviously, like we will with all of our players, we will continue to assess where they are. The important thing is, if we have an injury or (poor) performance, do we feel like we have different ways to maneuver? We do.”
Now, with less than a week to go before Thursday's 3 p.m. PT trade deadline, the Dodgers are running out of time — and, reportedly, running out of patience with Conforto.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers "are looking to upgrade their outfield with Michael Conforto’s season-long struggles and have expressed interest in Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader and Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan."
Conforto, 32, signed a one-year, $17 million contract with the Dodgers in December 2024. The Dodgers were counting on a bounce back season from him in a new park. Through Sunday, he had the lowest batting average (.198) of any qualified hitter in MLB.
July has been Conforto's best month of the season. He's slashing .276/.323/.517 with eight extra-base hits in 20 games. The Dodgers, then, face two questions: whether they have faith that Conforto's apparent plate adjustments can last the rest of the season and, if not, whether the asking price for Bader and Donovan justify the cost.
Bader, 31, is a veteran of nine major league seasons. He's accrued most of his 16 bWAR by virtue of his glove. In 2021 Bader won the only Gold Glove Award of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.
As for Bader's bat, his 2025 season in Minnesota (.255/.336/.441, 112 OPS+) is shaping up to be oustanding relative to his numbers throughout his career (.243/.309/.397). That likely makes him a rental player — he'll make $6.25 million this season and likely decline his end of a mutual option for 2026.
Other contenders, reportedly including the New York Yankees, have an eye on Bader as well.
Donovan, 28, made his first All-Star team this month amid a season that's seen him slash .288/.358/.421 through Sunday. He's seen time at three different positions in the field in 2025, and has played every position except catcher and pitcher since his 2022 debut.
The Dodgers prize positional versatility more than most organizations. But, like Bader, Donovan's superb season at the plate (120 OPS+) will make him a coveted prize for many teams if the Cardinals decide to trade him. The decision isn't clear-cut for a team that has not publicly committed to rebuilding, and would have Donovan under club control for two more seasons if they keep him.
Both players would be an upgrade defensively over Conforto, who is limited to left field and has given the Dodgers minus-5 Outs Above Average at the position — better than only three qualified left fielders this season.
Whether their bats represent a meaningful upgrade over Conforto depends on which sample size you believe in. None are huge, and the Cardinals' and Twins' asking prices on Donovan and Bader, respectively, might be enormous.
