Dodgers: Team Donates $1 Million to Elton John AIDS Foundation

The Dodgers are known for both their success on the field and also their involvement within the community. The players know that even with a 111-win regular season, there's much more to life than the game of baseball.

To Elton John, the world is also much greater than just music as well.

After 47 years, Elton John returned to Dodger Stadium selling out all three shows to end his Farewell Tour.

And in light of it being the "season of giving," Dodgers Chairman and principal owner, Mark Walter, and tennis legend, activist, and Dodgers co-owner, Billie Jean King honored the music icon by presenting him with a $1 million dollar check towards his AIDS Foundation.

Since Elton John founded his AIDS foundation in 1992, he's been able to reach millions of people worldwide with life-saving HIV testing, prevention, and care. You can learn more about his foundation here.

Walter, after presenting John with the check had this to say:

“Beyond the obvious impact and joy of his music, Elton has been a social leader in fostering LGBTQ acceptance and equality and has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those living with HIV and AIDS through the Elton John AIDS Foundation. We at the Dodgers share Elton’s commitment to community, equality, and service and are pleased to be able to support the work of the foundation. Billie Jean and I thank Elton for all he has achieved and congratulate him on his iconic career.”

Elton John will be performing his final show this evening in Los Angeles. The concert can be viewed live on Disney+ as part of a documentary on the music legend, co-directed by R.J. Cutler and John's husband David Furnish, called Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend.

Congratulations on a great career, Sir Elton John, and thank you for your contributions towards AIDS awareness, prevention, and support. Have a great final show!