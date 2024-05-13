Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández Living His Dream By Playing in LA
The Los Angeles Dodgers put together one of the best offseasons in recent memory in any sport, giving themselves a better chance to win the World Series at the end of the year. The front office decided it was time to push the cards in, landing them some of the better players available in the game today.
While Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto all made the big headlines, one name in particular seems to be forgotten. That would be outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who may end up being the steal of the offseason if he continues his incredible start to the year.
Hernández has hit .252 with 11 home runs and 33 runs batted in this season, giving Los Angeles a major power hitter in the middle of the lineup. His presence in the Dodgers lineup has been special and he has enjoyed his time with the team so far.
Following the Dodgers win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday, Hernández spoke with SportsNet LA about what he has enjoyed about playing in Los Angeles so far.
"This is what I dream for. I'm finally here, playing for a good team, with a good rivalry."
It has been a mutually beneficial partnership so far because Hernández has provided the Dodgers with a consistent bat and the team is giving him a chance to win games. He said in the offseason that he chose to sign with the Dodgers because he wanted to win, and so far, things have been working out well for him.
If Hernández can continue to produce at this level, he will likely get a lucrative, multi-year deal this offseason. The veteran right-hander signed only a one-year deal with Los Angeles but he is proving his worth in multiple ways so far.
More Dodgers: Man Pleads Guilty to Theft of Jackie Robinson Statue in Kansas