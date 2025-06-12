Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Loses Spot in Lineup Amid Major Struggles
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Robers dropped All-Star right fielder Teoscar Hernandez to fifth in the batting order in light of his recent slump.
“I think certainly, he’s missing pitches, like with most hitters when they’re struggling,” Roberts said before Wednesday's game in which he had the go-ahead, three-run home run. “Balls that he should move forward, he’s not. With that, there’s more chase, because he’s getting behind. I think that’s the hitting part of it. I talk to him a lot. He says he feels good.
"I think that Will (Smith) is swinging the bat better. So I want Will to get the extra at-bat. So when Will is in there, I’ll leave it that way until Teo gets back to being who he is. Because I love him in the four when he’s right. But clearly the last few weeks, he’s been scuffling.”
Hernandez is batting .100 in June, and his batting average has dropped from nearly .300 to .261 amid his 4-for-40 slump. On the season, Hernandez has 11 home runs and 47 runs batted in to go with a .261/.288/.486 slash line.
Hernandez reacted to the lineup change well, crushing a 420-foot home run in the sixth inning on Wednesday to give the Dodgers a lead in the series finale against the San Diego Padres. It was his only hit of the evening.
The right fielder missed two weeks of play in May with a groin strain, though it didn't seem to affect his offense, as he began an eight-game hit streak two games after his return. What Roberts is worried about are the lingering effects of the injury on his mobility and defense.
“He hasn’t been a burner the last couple years,” Roberts said of Hernandez. “I think at times, he’s moving fine. At times, I think that he doesn’t seem as free with the lower half. But again, from him, from the training staff, he’s fine.”
The Dodgers rightfully expect a lot from Hernandez, as he teed off on National League pitching after moving to Los Angeles in 2024 from the Seattle Mariners. He recorded a career-high 33 home runs in 2024 and drove in 99 runs. His efforts in blue landed him his third Silver Slugger award and brought him to his second All-Star Game.
The Dodgers will hope Hernandez can return to form and give them some extra offensive support as they struggle for help in their pitching staff. The Dodgers knocked the Padres down to third in their series against the Friars, but must face the new second place holders, the San Francisco Giants, in a three-game series beginning Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
