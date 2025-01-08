Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Reveals Hilarious Shohei Ohtani Story
The friendship between Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani began before the two were ever teammates.
Their friendship was documented during spring training when Hernández taught Ohtani Spanish but long before then, as competitors, is when the relationship began to develop.
“When we played against each other, for some reason, he always greeted me, and I greeted him,” Hernández said in an interview with Grandes de las Deportes, “I don’t know if he liked me, but we created this dynamic where, out of nowhere, we started talking a lot. He would come to my office, ask me how I was, and I would do the same.”
The bond grew stronger when they both signed with the Dodgers last offseason.
“We tried to create a relationship, especially because we were both new on the team. At that time, we felt a little more isolated, so we found comfort in each other. And that’s how we built our relationship.”
Hernández also shared a hilarious story about Ohtani during his interview regarding his nickname of "El Chino."
“Yes, there are a few Japanese people in the team, and the translators and I always joked with them. I told Ohtani, ‘Look, I’m Chinese Dominican, you’re Japanese, and we get along great!’ And it became a running joke.”
Ohtani is a once-in-a-generation talent, excelling both as a pitcher and a hitter. Hernández, meanwhile, is an exceptional offensive player who proved vital for Los Angeles in the postseason, delivering three home runs and driving in 12 runs. Beyond their outstanding on-field contributions, both players bring an infectious energy that has positively impacted the team's dynamic in the clubhouse.
Their friendship is unique because they communicate with each other in their second language.
“He understands a lot of English and I understand a lot of English,” Hernández said back in April 2024. “But sometimes I say something and he don’t get it right away, so I have to explain it the way that I know, but I don’t know if he [gets it]. But I think that’s part of our job, to get to know each other, to help each other, and just to learn. We learn together a language that is not his language or mine.”
Baseball is a universal language and as long as they are on the Dodgers, the team will be in high spirits.