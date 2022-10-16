Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls

The Los Angeles Dodgers' season is over. After a historic 111-win season, it all came crumbling as they suffered a massive upset in the NLDS against their division rival San Diego Padres.

One of the main problems for the Dodgers in this series was their inability to score runs with runners in scoring position. They did better last night, but it wasn't enough.

However, even though the Dodgers shot themselves in the foot time and time again, game four home plate umpire John Tumpane did not do Los Angeles any favors last night.

If you noticed, the three most impactful missed calls, according to the report card, were all when the Dodgers were at-bat.

All of the most impactful missed calls were called strikes that should've been balls. The report card calculates these impactful missed calls due to the most significant changes in run expectancy.

One could say that the calls and non-calls that went against the Dodgers way could've affected the game. The overall favor was on the San Diego's side at +1.14 runs for the Padres, so it might've.

Fans and many alike took to Twitter to share their frustration with Tumpane, and some even suggested robot umps.

It's safe to say no one was happy about the home plate umpire last night, but the Dodgers didn't take advantage of many of their opportunities. The 2022 Dodgers season will go down as a failure of epic proportions, a team who couldn't even make it out of the division series.