Skip to main content

Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls

The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane

The Los Angeles Dodgers' season is over. After a historic 111-win season, it all came crumbling as they suffered a massive upset in the NLDS against their division rival San Diego Padres. 

One of the main problems for the Dodgers in this series was their inability to score runs with runners in scoring position. They did better last night, but it wasn't enough. 

However, even though the Dodgers shot themselves in the foot time and time again, game four home plate umpire John Tumpane did not do Los Angeles any favors last night.

If you noticed, the three most impactful missed calls, according to the report card, were all when the Dodgers were at-bat.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

 All of the most impactful missed calls were called strikes that should've been balls. The report card calculates these impactful missed calls due to the most significant changes in run expectancy. 

One could say that the calls and non-calls that went against the Dodgers way could've affected the game. The overall favor was on the San Diego's side at +1.14 runs for the Padres, so it might've. 

Fans and many alike took to Twitter to share their frustration with Tumpane, and some even suggested robot umps. 

It's safe to say no one was happy about the home plate umpire last night, but the Dodgers didn't take advantage of many of their opportunities. The 2022 Dodgers season will go down as a failure of epic proportions, a team who couldn't even make it out of the division series. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19222334_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts and Dodgers Mindset Facing Elimination

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19238795_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freeman Provides Honest Analysis Of How Postseason Has Been Going So Far

By Kristilyn Hetherington
June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a three run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Is Optimistic About Teams Chances To Extend Series

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19166509_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Talks About Experience with PitchCom Tech

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19231728_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts ‘We’re Just Not Doing it Right Now’

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19231853_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin on What Went Wrong in His Game 3 Start

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18826245_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Mural: Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda Immortalized On New Venice Beach Mural

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19161206_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes on Team's Struggles on Offense

By Ricardo Sandoval