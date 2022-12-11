Dodgers: The Family of Mookie Betts is Growing

Two must be the lucky number for Mookie Betts. To top off the two World Series rings he has, he and his wife, Brianna, announced they’re expecting their second child.

Mookie and Brianna claim their second child will be their last one. Their oldest daughter, Kynlee, just turned four last month. The youngster was seen at Dodger Stadium strutting a pose while sporting her dad’s number.

Mookie and Brianna have been together since they were teenagers. Kynlee was born in 2018, right around when Betts and his Red Sox beat the Dodgers in the World Series and also when Betts won his first MVP Award.

The couple had their wedding right before last offseason’s lockout— the event in which Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts famously ducking out for a minute to reach out to Freddie Freeman to share their interest in him.

In his three seasons with L.A., Betts has posted a 134 OPS+ and 14.2 WAR in 319 games, winning two Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers and finishing in the top five in MVP voting twice.

With Mookie signed to the Dodgers through 2032, the Betts family will look to remain comfortable in Los Angeles.

Congratulations to Brianna and Mookie Betts, the soon-to-be parents of two!