Skip to main content

Dodgers: The NLDS Stage Is Set For Another Matchup Against the Padres

The Padres took down the Mets in game three of the Wild Card Series and will now face off against the Dodgers in the NLDS starting Tuesday.

It was made officially official on Sunday night that the Dodgers would be facing their division rivals the San Diego Padres in the NLDS this upcoming week.

The Padres dominated the New York Mets in the first game of the Wild Card series on Friday night 7-1. The following day, the Mets came through in the late innings to tie up the series and force a game three. Then on Sunday night, the Padres ran away with it led by their ace right-handed pitcher, Joe Musgrove, who allowed only one hit across his 7 innings to eliminate the Mets. 

Flashback to the last time the Padres and the Dodgers faced off in the NLDS. The Dodgers swept all three games before going on to win the World Series. Could we see this happen again?

Although I wish I could say it'll be easy, there's no surprise that the Padres will in fact be out for blood and they have the pieces to do it. They acquired Juan Soto mid-season and combined with Profar, Jurikson, and Cronneworth, the team will put up a good fight. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At least that's what we thought but out of 19 head-to-head matchups during the regular season, the Dodgers won 14 of them. 

It's also no secret that the Dodgers own Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium south. The organization can try all they want to keep LA fans out but they're sure to find a way to take over once again. 

Game one of the NLCS will take place at Dodger Stadium and will be on FS1. The first pitch is set for 6:37 PM PT.

October baseball is finally among us and it's time for the Dodgers to secure the perfect ending to a historic 2022 season. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16506909_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18698098_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Thinks ‘‘Edge’ Is Still There After Historic 2022 Season

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_6536532_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Legend Suggests Broadcasters Award Be Named After Vin Scully

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_10383866_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Doc Finally Calls the 2017 Season For What It Was

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19173732_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Reflects on Season-Ending Injury Last Year

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19181876_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Leads the Postseason With the Highest Wins Above Replacement

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18971237_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Refuses to Believe the Team Overthinks the Postseason

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19130627_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel's Postseason Role Still Remains Uncertain

By Ryan Menzie