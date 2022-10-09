Dodgers: The NLDS Stage Is Set For Another Matchup Against the Padres

It was made officially official on Sunday night that the Dodgers would be facing their division rivals the San Diego Padres in the NLDS this upcoming week.

The Padres dominated the New York Mets in the first game of the Wild Card series on Friday night 7-1. The following day, the Mets came through in the late innings to tie up the series and force a game three. Then on Sunday night, the Padres ran away with it led by their ace right-handed pitcher, Joe Musgrove, who allowed only one hit across his 7 innings to eliminate the Mets.

Flashback to the last time the Padres and the Dodgers faced off in the NLDS. The Dodgers swept all three games before going on to win the World Series. Could we see this happen again?

Although I wish I could say it'll be easy, there's no surprise that the Padres will in fact be out for blood and they have the pieces to do it. They acquired Juan Soto mid-season and combined with Profar, Jurikson, and Cronneworth, the team will put up a good fight.

At least that's what we thought but out of 19 head-to-head matchups during the regular season, the Dodgers won 14 of them.

It's also no secret that the Dodgers own Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium south. The organization can try all they want to keep LA fans out but they're sure to find a way to take over once again.

Game one of the NLCS will take place at Dodger Stadium and will be on FS1. The first pitch is set for 6:37 PM PT.

October baseball is finally among us and it's time for the Dodgers to secure the perfect ending to a historic 2022 season.