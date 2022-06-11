Skip to main content
Dodgers: Three-Time Cy Young Winner Set for Return Today Against Giants

Clayton Kershaw will be making his first start for the Dodgers since landing on the injured list on May 13th.

Dodgers fans will get to see something for the first time in almost a month on Saturday - Clayton Kershaw pitching in a big league game. After a few weeks on the injured list, and a minor league rehab assignment with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Single-A) this past weekend, Kershaw will get the ball in the middle game of the Dodgers three-game series in San Francisco today.

Prior to first pitch on Friday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained why Kershaw, who was originally going to pitch on Sunday, is now pitching on Saturday (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett).

“I think for us it’s just more of letting Clayton get on more of a regular turn, rotation, rhythm and then giving Julio an extra day. I think it was just a combo of not having Clayton take two extra days off, for one. And then where we are in the middle of the season, Julio has made all of his starts, to give him an extra day – the net just made a lot of sense.”

In his rehab start on Sunday, Kershaw completed four innings of work and yielded just one run on three hits.

Prior to landing on the injured list in May, Kershaw was off to a fine start to his 2022 season. He owns a 1.80 ERA in 30 IP and for the first time in his career, earned wins in four of his first five starts of the year.

Kerhsaw owns a career 1.52 ERA at Oracle Park.

