Dodgers Ticket Donation to Non-Profits Ties Record

The Dodgers continue to be one of the classiest franchises in professional sports.

During the Guggenheim era, the Dodgers organization has made an effort to give back to the Los Angeles community. Whether it's individual players donating their time and money, or the franchise itself, philanthropy continues to be a cornerstone of the Dodgers.

On Friday, the Dodgers announced that they're giving out a total 80,000 tickets to various charitable organizations throughout the city of Los Angeles. The team's donation will allow kids and their families to enjoy a day at the ballpark who normally might not have the chance. 

The Dodgers announcement of the ticket donations also highlighted some of the groups that will be receiving tickets.

"Throughout the year, the Dodgers will give away 20,000 tickets through Kids 4 Dodger Baseball, 24,600 tickets to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation to be used in their Dodgers Dreamfields, Dodgers Dreamteam and LADF Gives program and 38,733 CCI tickets equaling the largest number of tickets ever given out during the regular season".

