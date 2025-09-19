Dodgers Ticket Prices Soar Following Clayton Kershaw Retirement Announcement
Dodger Stadium ticket prices are soaring following Clayton Kershaw's stunning retirement announcement Thursday.
As of this writing — about seven hours before first pitch of the Dodgers' 7:10 p.m. home game against the San Francisco Giants — only standing-room tickets in the outfield pavilion remain available via the Dodgers' website for Kershaw's final regular season home start.
Meanwhile, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Friday (via TickPick) that tickets to Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium have seen a 61 percent increase in ticket prices in less than 24 hours since Kershaw's announcement.
The Dodgers are giving away a bobblehead commemorating Kershaw's 3,000th career strikeout earlier this year prior to Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants.
According to Nightengale, the "get-in price" for Saturday's game is $258 — a 303 percent increase since the beginning of the season.
The chance to see what might be Kershaw's final home start in person is made even more scarce by the fact that the game is being streamed on Apple TV+. The game is blacked out elsewhere, including on SportsNet LA, the Dodgers' regional network.
In San Francisco last Saturday, Kershaw started against the Giants and allowed four runs in three innings. It was his shortest start since May, and it didn't matter. The Dodgers walloped the Giants, 13-7 at Oracle Park.
Friday, Kershaw will be facing the Giants for the second time in less than a week, the third time this season, and the 63rd time in his career. He holds a 27-16 record with a 2.08 ERA (94 ER/407.1 IP) against San Francisco, and is the last pitcher to strike out 15 Giants in a single game (Sept. 2, 2015).
Kershaw's retirement announcement carries plenty of historical implications.
Kershaw's retirement announcement means he will finish in a tie with Zack Wheat and Bill Russell for the most seasons played in a Dodger uniform (18). Only Kershaw and Russell spent their entire professional careers with the franchise.
Kershaw is tied with former Giants pitcher Tim Hudson and Jerry Koosman with 222 career victories. He trails Hooks Dauss, Paul Derringer and Mel Harder by one for 74th place on the all-time list.
Since the start of the live-ball era in 1920, Kershaw has the lowest all-time career ERA (2.54) among starting pitchers with at least 1,500 innings pitched.
The idea of Kershaw capping his career by helping the Dodgers win the World Series is undoubtedly the ending the 37-year-old pitcher has in mind. In the meantime, one final regular season start at home remains.
