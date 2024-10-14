Dodgers Tie MLB Postseason History in Most Surprising Stat Possible
The Los Angeles Dodgers failed to break a record for the most consecutive scoreless innings pitched in MLB postseason history. However, they tied it.
The Dodgers tied the record on Sunday night, when they held the Mets scoreless for all nine innings of Game 1 of the NLCS.
The Dodgers tied the record set by the Baltimore Orioles in the 1966 World Series, when the Orioles held the Dodgers scoreless over the first four games of the World Series. Had Ryan Brasier recorded one out, the Dodgers would have set a new record of 33.1 scoreless innings, but Brasier allowed a leadoff home run to Francisco Lindor in Game 2.
The Dodgers' record-tying performance began in Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres. The Padres won the game 6-5, but all six of their runs came in the second inning. The Dodgers held San Diego scoreless over the final six innings of the game.
This stretch continued during Game 4 on Wednesday, when the Dodgers' bullpen did not allow a single run, despite the Padres playing in front of their home crowd. With the series on the line in Game 5, the Dodgers held San Diego scoreless once again to take a 2-0 victory and advance to the NLCS.
Holding the Padres scoreless over the final two games of the series was impressive after how well the Padres lineup played during the first two and a half games of the series. The Padres combined for a total of 21 runs over the first three games, and 10 runs in Game 2. Just one game before the scoreless inning streak began, the Padres had set a franchise record by hitting six home runs in one game on the road during Game 2 at Dodger Stadium.
Heading into the postseason, pitching was the team's biggest concern. Over the last three games, it's been the Dodgers' biggest strength. With Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, and Gavin Stone out before the playoffs began, and the Dodgers only using Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jack Flaherty, and Walker Buehler as starters, there were questions surrounding if the Dodgers' pitching would be enough to lead them further.
Those questions furthered when Yamamoto, Flaherty, and Buehler each struggled during their first starts, allowing at least four earned runs during those appearances. The Dodgers pivoted to a bullpen game for Game 4, which came with tremendous success. Yamamoto and Flaherty have recorded great starts since, leading to the record.