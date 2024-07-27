Dodgers to Call Up Prospect From Triple-A for Major League Debut
The Dodgers are calling up catcher Hunter Feduccia from Triple-A Oklahoma City, according to multiple reports Saturday. The catcher has yet to make his major league debut.
Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic was first to report the news Saturday morning.
According to Dodgers Nation, his family will be arriving from their home in Louisiana to attend this afternoon's game in Houston, Texas against the Astros.
The Dodgers have yet to announce Feduccia's promotion, or a corresponding roster move. In one likely scenario, the Dodgers could first baseman Freddie Freeman on the restricted list to open a roster spot for Feduccia while he’s away.
Freeman was a late scratch from the lineup Friday, and returned to Los Angeles to be with his family while his son battles an illness. Freeman is not expected back this weekend, manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Houston.
Feduccia, 27, was drafted by the Dodgers in the 12th round out of LSU in 2018. He was added to the 40-man roster last November to protect him from being taken in the Rule 5 draft.
Feduccia is slashing .295/.420/.451 at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year. He’s split his between catcher (57 games) and DH (seven games) this year in 64 games.
Feduccia last played Friday in Oklahoma City. He drew a walk, extending his career-best on-base streak to 28 games, which is the longest by an Oklahoma City player this year. During the streak that started June 6, Feduccia has 27 hits with 17 RBI, 27 walks and 12 runs scored.
Feduccia and catcher Diego Cartaya are the only players on the Dodgers 40-man roster who are not either on the team’s active 26-man roster or on the injured list.