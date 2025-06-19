Dodgers to Make Announcement on Immigrants Impacted by ICE Raids in Los Angeles
In the wake of what's been transpiring in Los Angeles over the last few weeks, many who support the Dodgers were dismayed by the lack of an official statement in regards to ICE sweeps across the Southland.
Marines, members of the National Guard, and members of ICE have all been heavily placed throughout the greater Los Angeles area. Many of the Latino communities in L.A. have suffered as a result — with families being broken up due to deportations and arrests. The way in which these situations have unfolded has resulted in violence, mass media coverage, and considerable sadness.
As reported by Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers will announce a plan to help these immigrant communities on Thursday. The silence from the franchise up until this point had been deafening, though this appears to be something that should help smooth things over within large swaths of the fan base.
A large portion of those fans ardently supporting the Dodgers both financially and with their cheers happen to be Latino. Most notably with Fernando Valenzuela and the fandom surrounding the Mexican phenom pitcher, the Dodgers and their local communities have often been intertwined together as entities that rely on one another.
With this recent report from Harris, it appears as if the Dodgers understand the gravity of what their words and actions mean to the community, and how their support can help those going through unthinkable times.
