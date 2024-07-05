Dodgers to Make Massive Roster Move in Outfield as Jason Heyward Hits IL
The Los Angeles Dodgers are recalling outfielder James Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Outman will be replacing Jason Heyward, who's going on the injured list with a knee contusion, per Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
Heyward injured his knee attempting to rob Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Joc Pederson of a home run on Thursday. He left Thursday's game after the second inning and was replaced by Miguel Vargas.
“With the body, you just got to wait and see,” Heyward said. “But this particular position and spot I haven’t felt before.”
Heyward underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed a knee contusion but no tears. Roberts said the team "dodged a bullet" with the injury.
After finishing runner-up in the National League Rookie of the Year voting last season, Outman struggled to get going this year. He was slashing 147/.250/.266 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and 40 strikeouts before the Dodgers optioned him to Oklahoma City on May 17.
While in the minor leagues, Outman has looked like his former self slashing .279/.393/.531 with nine home runs, 21 RBIs, and an OPS of .924.
The Dodgers are also recalling right-handed pitcher Gus Varland and optioned left-handed pitcher Nick Ramirez, per Roberts. The move should become official soon.