Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin Crushes Minor League Rehab Start
Tony Gonsolin made a significant step towards his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers with a strong performance for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Gonsolin pitched two scoreless innings in his first appearance on a minor league rehab assignment, giving the Dodgers hope that their former All-Star is recovering.
The 30-year-old right-hander has been out of action for nearly a year following Tommy John surgery, a procedure that marked the latest chapter in his struggle with injuries.
Last season, Gonsolin’s health issues culminated in a career-high 4.98 ERA, a sharp contrast to his standout 2022 performance. Originally slated to be part of the Dodgers' 2023 Opening Day rotation, Gonsolin’s season took a turn when he sprained his ankle during spring training, landing him on the 15-day injured list. After returning in late April, he pitched through pain until mid-August, when it was revealed that he had been throwing with a torn UCL since June.
The question now is what Gonsolin’s rehab assignment might mean for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes provided a cautious outlook, telling the Orange County Register, “What Gonsolin’s rehab assignment could lead to this season is ‘TBD right now.’ ”
Gomes also emphasized the team's current approach, stating, “Right now, it’s just taking it outing by outing with Tony.”
The Dodgers are mainly looking ahead to 2025, but Gomes did not entirely rule out a potential return this year.
“I don’t want to take it off the table for this year... Let’s focus on building for next year. And if things line up and the ball’s coming out, then we have a conversation,” he added, via the Register.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts echoed Gomes' sentiments, acknowledging that while it’s “unlikely” Gonsolin will pitch in October, the focus remains on preparing him for the future.
“This is raising the floor on next year, building somewhat of a foundation. If there’s a crazy scenario where he’s called upon in ’24 and it made sense, great,” Roberts noted, according to the Register. “I think it’s unlikely... But to have him building up, getting into that playoff mindset to be ready if called upon is only a win.”
Despite the uncertainties, Gonsolin’s return brings a measure of excitement for Dodgers fans. A 2022 National League All-Star, he has been a valuable asset to the Dodgers' pitching staff, boasting a career ERA of 3.19, with a personal best of 2.14 in 2022. His contributions were pivotal in the Dodgers' 2020 World Series win, and he was recognized by Baseball America as a member of the All-Rookie Team and their Major League Rookie of the Year.