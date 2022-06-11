Dodgers: Tony La Russa Triples Down on Questionable Decision to Face Max Muncy

On Thursday, Tony La Russa made a strategic move that absolutely baffled some of the players on the field. Especially Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman who was standing on second.

In the top of the sixth, La Russa elected to walk Trea Turner despite Chicago pitcher Bennett Sousa owning a 1-2 advantage in the count. The Chicago White Sox manager preferred Sousa's odds against Max Muncy, who was playing in his first MLB game since spending time on the injured list and completing a minor league rehab assignment.

Muncy would crush a three-run home run to push the score to 10-5 in favor of the Dodgers. After the game, the media of course asked La Russa about his decision to intentionally walk Turner despite just being a strike away from ending the inning.

La Russa got awfully prickly with the reporter who suggested that walking a hitter with two strikes might not have been the right call.

“Is there some question about whether that was a good move or not? …Is that really a question? Because it was 1-2? Turner with a strike left is something you avoid if you can. We had an open base and Muncy happened to be the guy behind him and that's a better matchup. If someone disagrees, that's the beauty of this game, welcome to it…that wasn’t a tough call.”

According to Codify Baseball, it's the first time a batter has been intentionally walked with two strikes since 2016 and the first time with less than two balls since 2013.