Dodgers Top Pitching Prospect Wants to Put Together Hall of Fame Career in LA
On Jan. 11, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a surprising move, trading infielder Michael Busch, their No. 4 prospect and the reigning Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year, to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for two minor leaguers.
At the time, the trade made sense, as Busch had no clear path to playing time in the big league lineup.
Eight months later, one of those prospects, left-handed pitcher Jackson Ferris, has made a major impact. Ferris was named the Dodgers’ Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year, capping off an impressive debut season with the organization.
Ferris recently sat down with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain for an exclusive interview, where he shared his ambitions for the future.
“I feel like step one is always just going up a level," Ferris said. "I’m in Double-A, you gotta start going up to Triple-A, then go into the big leagues. I definitely want to get to the big leagues as quick as possible, establish myself there. And I mean, I feel like if I get to the big leagues, there’s no end in sight. I want to be a Hall-of-Famer, I want to be all those things, be in Cooperstown, go down as one of the greater lefty pitchers out there. I want it all, so I’m definitely working for it all.”
In 2024, Ferris posted a 3.20 ERA and 1.18 WHIP while striking out 145 batters over 126.2 innings between Double-A Tulsa and High-A Great Lakes. At Tulsa, he excelled with a 2.54 ERA across seven starts.
His dominant run at Single-A Great Lakes earned him a promotion. Over his final 12 starts there, Ferris posted a remarkable 1.59 ERA and limited opposing hitters to a .159 batting average. On August 1, he threw eight no-hit innings for Great Lakes before moving up to Tulsa.
To continue his path to the majors, Ferris will likely start the 2025 season in Double-A and progress to Triple-A. With the big league rotation loaded with talent, there's no need to rush his development especially when Ferris doesn't see himself pitching for another team for the remainder of his career.
“I love the Dodgers," he added. "I love everything they’re doing so I’m hoping I stay here. Stay here for good, for sure.”