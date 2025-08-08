Dodgers Top Prospect Involved in 2 Major Trades Admits This Year Has Been 'Stressful'

Have yourself a night, James Tibbs III!



🔵 2nd two-homer game of '25

🔵 4 run-scoring knocks

🔵 Reached base all 6 times



The 13th overall pick in the '24 Draft -- now a member of the @Dodgers -- delivers his first career 4-hit, 4-RBI outing for the Double-A @TulsaDrillers: pic.twitter.com/apBCT4CfzD