Dodgers Top Prospect Involved in 2 Major Trades Admits This Year Has Been 'Stressful'
Just as James Tibbs III was getting settled into his professional baseball career, the San Francisco Giants traded him to the Boston Red Sox.
The Giants had drafted Tibbs the year prior with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft, and the right fielder was struggling to adapt in the High-A division. The 2024 ACC Player of the Year was averaging below .134 through 17 games.
Tibbs started showing slight improvements in his second season, slashing .246/.379/.478 and hitting 12 home runs in 57 games. But then when the Giants got the chance to acquire World Series champion Rafael Devers from the Red Sox in June, Tibbs was sent packing his bags.
Tibbs, who was one of the best hitters in college baseball during his time at Florida State, found himself struggling at the plate once again with Double-A Portland. He averaged .207 and only hit one home run in 30 games.
Then less than 50 days later, Tibbs was packing his bags again. The Red Sox had traded him along with outfielder Zach Erhard to the Los Angeles Dodgers for starting pitcher Dustin May at the trade deadline.
Tibbs said this season has been the toughest of his baseball career, and it is reflected in his batting performance.
"I will say it's been very stressful," Tibbs admitted to MLB. "It's been probably the hardest year of my life from a baseball perspective. And, you know, I think most people look at a hitter and they say, 'Oh man, they’re struggling,' and whatever. It's like, well, there's typically a lot more going on than people seem to realize."
Although the constant changes have been difficult to navigate, Tibbs has shined in his first five games with the Dodgers.
He logged his first career four-hit, four-RBI game on Wednesday. Tibbs, who is the Dodgers’ No. 7 overall prospect, hit two home runs in that game and reached base in all six of his at-bats.
Tibbs revealed he had worked with Tulsa Drillers’ hitting coach Blake Gailen before the game to help him go back to the mechanics he used in college. The 22-year-old also told reporters he believed the Dodgers’ organization would be able to help him overcome his recent struggles.
Tibbs has faced a lot of change this season but it seems he has finally landed right where he needs to be.
