Dodgers Top Prospect to Finally Debut in 2025, Says LA Insider
Dalton Rushing, the Dodgers' top prospect, is anticipated to make his major league debut in 2025, according to Dodgers insider Sonja Chen of MLB.com.
As the 23-year-old catcher gears up for the possibility of stepping onto the big stage next season, uncertainty remains about the Dodgers' plans for his role.
"We’ve heard about Rushing’s ability to hit for a couple of years, and now it might be time to see it at the big league level," Chen wrote. "It’s a matter of when, not if, Rushing – the team’s No. 1 prospect – makes his debut this season, giving the Dodgers another advanced bat.
"Now, the question will be whether Rushing is capable of playing the outfield after picking up the position late last season. Rushing, an original catcher, is obviously blocked by Will Smith behind the plate, but the Dodgers are looking to find ways to get his bat in the lineup."
The Dodgers currently have four catchers on their 40-man roster. Will Smith and Austin Barnes are part of the active 26-man roster, both having won two World Series titles with the team. Hunter Feduccia and Diego Cartaya occupy the other two spots on the 40-man roster. Because there are four catchers, the Dodgers moved Rushing to the outfield for a few games in Triple-A this year.
Rushing spent most of the season with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers, starting 39 games behind the plate and four in left field. After his promotion to Triple-A in October, he appeared in six games as a catcher and 27 games in left field.
“In all my years of playing baseball, I played just one inning in the outfield before this year,” Rushing said before his first game with Oklahoma City. “This has been a quick turnaround and a little bit of an adjustment, but that is just kind of the lifestyle."
Rushing knows that his adaptability will only help him in the future because he won't be catching in the big leagues for a few more years with Will Smith locked up for the foreseeable future. It's nothing he hasn't had to do before.
“When I was a freshman and sophomore in college, I was sitting behind the No. 1 pick,” said Rushing. “It is kind of similar to right now, I mean some of the best catchers in baseball are arguably here. So, it is an adjustment, but at the end of the day, it is good for my career and good for the people around me careers. I am embracing that as much as I can.”