Dodgers Top Reliever Looking to Add New Pitch in 2025
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia emerged as one of the most reliable arms in the bullpen for the team in 2024. Vesia put up solid numbers in the regular season and pitched almost to perfection in the postseason for the Dodgers.
In 2024, Vesia posted a 1.76 ERA with 87 strikeouts across 66.1 innings pitched. It was by far one of the best seasons of his four-year career.
As the Dodgers hope to build another championship-winning roster, Vesia hopes to add a new pitch for next season. In a recent appearance on Foul Territory, Vesia explained why he hoped to implement a new pitch.
“This offseason I would love to implement a changeup. I get so wrist happy," Vesia said. "When I throw a baseball, I don’t know for a fact, but I’m guessing when I throw the ball … I tuck my thumb big-time underneath the baseball. It’s gone. Most people, when you see them grip it, their thumb is all the way around it. Where I’m all the way underneath, so there’s a little bit of give, which is why I think it kind of kicks and has that vert.
“Now with a changeup, I’m throwing it underneath and throwing changeups with like a 19 vert. That ain’t going to do it. It needs to have some bottom to it. And also I’ve run into when I try to manipulate it, hitters are like, ‘It doesn’t look right. Out of your hand, your heater is super clean and then your hand is out and rolls.’
“I’m like you know what, sticking with the fastball and slider might just be it. I would love to be able to throw a changeup, but sometimes you’ve got to be content and alright with what you’ve got. We’ll see.”
Vesia tried to utilize a changeup in 2024, but only threw the pitch a total of 57 times. The one-inning reliever usually throws a fastball or a slider, but is hoping to add a changeup for next season.
While Vesia tries to implement a changeup, the Dodgers are still looking to add another high-leverage arm in the bullpen. The Dodgers had their sights set on the changeup specialist, Devin Williams, but he was traded to the New York Yankees.
There is speculation the Dodgers will land free agent Tanner Scott this winter.