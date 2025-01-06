Dodgers Trade Star Infielder To Reds In Blockbuster Deal
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux is being acquired by the Cincinnati Reds, according to MLB insider Jeff Passan.
Lux emerged as a trade candidate long before this offseason, but rumors swirled about a potential trade after the Dodgers acquired Korean second baseman Hyeseong Kim. Now, the inevitable has transpired.
The departure of Lux likely means Kim will likely emerge as the Dodgers' everyday second baseman. For Lux, he will join an up-and-coming team in Cincinnati where he'll play a big role.
Just last week, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said the front office didn't feel a need to trade any players after the signing of Kim.
“We don’t feel like there’s anything necessarily that we need to do," Gomes said.
Gomes also didn't reveal how the Dodgers planned to use Kim next season, but it was speculated that he would fill a super utility role.
“I think we’ll see how things play out and progress and continue to have those conversations,” Gomes said.
Nonetheless, Lux is leaving Los Angeles and in return the Dodgers will receive outfield prospect Mike Sirota and a Competitive Balance Round A pick from the Reds. While the departure of Lux opens a path for Kim to start at second base, it also creates the opportunity for a reunion with utility man Kiké Hernández.
According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, there is a chance Lux ends up going to the New York Yankees later this offseason.
Lux's last at-bat in a Dodgers uniform was the game-tying sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of World Series Game 5. The Dodgers took the lead two batters later. Once again, the Dodgers part ways with a member of the World Series roster, but his performance will be remembered forever.
Last month, the Dodgers parted ways with starting pitcher Walker Buehler, who pitched in relief to close out the ninth inning of Game 5. Now, Lux will also depart from Los Angeles with fond memories.