Dodgers' Traded Away Champion Reacts to Facing LA for First Time
Facing the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time as an opponent felt surreal for Gavin Lux.
“It’s pretty surreal, going and seeing all the guys you won a World Series with on the other side. But it’s pretty cool at the same time,” Lux said after Monday’s game.
Lux saw plenty of familiar faces, including Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernández, and even got a wink from Alex Vesia after flying out.
“Good relationships," he added. "A lot of love for everyone that is still over there. That stuff doesn’t change. You build bonds over years. You never lose those connections with people.”
His reunion with the Dodgers came after an offseason trade to the Reds, something Lux had a gut feeling would happen when Los Angeles signed Hyeseong Kim out of Korea.
“Obviously you still don’t really expect it after being in one place for so long. But at the same time, it is a business,” Lux said. “They have to do what’s best for them. And I think they did me a solid by getting me to a place that has the expectation of winning and Tito (Terry Francona) is running the show, which is fantastic. He’s one of the most well-respected managers in the game. So I think they did me a favor by sending me to a place where I think they think I can help.”
A first-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, Lux spent his entire career with the Dodgers, developing into the organization’s top prospect. Now with the Reds, he’s getting a shot at third base, as the middle infield is already set.
Fortunately, being surrounded by teammates his age is making the transition easier.
“I actually played against a lot of these guys in the minor leagues," Lux added. "A lot of them are right around my age, so I played against them in the showcase circuit and stuff in high school. Honestly, it wasn’t too much of an adjustment. It’s a lot of guys right around my age and it’s a really fun clubhouse to be a part of.”
