Dodgers: Trayce Thompson Discusses the Only Hole in His Game This Season

When the Dodgers acquired Trayce Thompson from the Tigers for cash considerations in June, all they really wanted was someone to help fill the hole in the outfield left by Mookie Betts' fractured rib.

Instead, they got a key player in what might end up being the best team in Dodgers history. Thompson has a .928 OPS in 166 plate appearances for Los Angeles this year, not to mention outstanding defense in all three outfield spots.

Over the course of his career, Thompson has had relatively neutral platoon splits, meaning he hits righties and lefties equally well. But in very brief playing time with the Cubs in 2021, he hit lefties significantly better (1.819 OPS vs. lefties, .489 vs. righties), which might have been part of why the Dodgers expected him to mostly face lefties in L.A.

Instead, Thompson has mashed righties to the tune of a 1.056 OPS, with just a .605 OPS against lefties. It's just 73 plate appearances, and Thompson's huge home run on Sunday night came against Padres lefty Adrian Morejon. But still, if there's one weakness Thompson has shown this year, it's his performance against lefties, and he's aware of it, as he mentioned to the media recently.

"I think I can hit both. I know I can, actually. ... I know my lefty numbers aren’t great right now. It’s going to get better. I’ve just got to stick with the process. These guys have been awesome with me. Making some adjustments, and I feel like it’s going to come. I’ve just got to keep grinding it out. In my opinion, I can hit both. I feel like [Dodgers manager Dave Roberts] has given me some runway with righties and lefties also, so I’ve just got to go out there and continue to have quality at-bats."

Right now, Thompson is playing a part-time role as the Dodgers try to figure out what they have in Joey Gallo and whether Cody Bellinger can be trusted in October. But with those two big question marks, plus Chris Taylor's massive struggles this year, it seems like a big postseason role might await Trayce.

"I’m just fortunate to have this opportunity to go out and just kind of showcase myself and really help these guys win games. At the end of the day it’s about winning and helping these guys win. So whenever my name is called, that’s all I want to."

That's what Thompson is doing, and if he can resolve some of his struggles against lefties, all the better.