Dodgers: Trea Turner a Rumored 'Short-Timer' with LA

The Dodgers sorely needed starting pitching help at last year's trade deadline. Andrew Friedman went out and got it, and for good measure, nabbed an All-Star shortstop too. Max Scherzer is long gone, but Trea Turner remains in Dodger blue.

This coming season is Turner's final year before he can become a free agent. That is, unless he and the Dodgers agree to a contract extension during the season.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, many in MLB believe that 2022 will be Turner's last season with the Dodgers.

“I think there’s a strong sense in the industry that Trea Turner is a short-timer with the Dodgers. He’s not going to be a guy who’s with them beyond 2022.”

As far as a possible extension, Trea Turner mentioned that he and the Dodgers had brief talks about a possible extension before the December 1 MLB lockout.

AM 570's David Vassegh reported that Turner also stated that he'd be open to discussions about an extension, but isn't going to let the talks become a distraction.

Last season, Turner won his first ever batting title and led all position players in WAR (6.9). He also posted a career high in home runs (28), led the National League in steals (32), and finished fifth in NL MVP voting.

Meaning, Turner will be making a pretty penny wherever he ends up playing baseball next season.

For now, the Dodgers and their fans still get to enjoy one of the most dynamic players in the game.