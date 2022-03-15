Skip to main content
Dodgers: Trea Turner a Rumored 'Short-Timer' with LA
Player(s)
Trea Turner
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Trea Turner a Rumored 'Short-Timer' with LA

ESPN Buster Olney reports that the consensus in the baseball industry is that 2022 will be Turner's last with the Dodgers.

ESPN Buster Olney reports that the consensus in the baseball industry is that 2022 will be Turner's last with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers sorely needed starting pitching help at last year's trade deadline. Andrew Friedman went out and got it, and for good measure, nabbed an All-Star shortstop too. Max Scherzer is long gone, but Trea Turner remains in Dodger blue.

This coming season is Turner's final year before he can become a free agent. That is, unless he and the Dodgers agree to a contract extension during the season. 

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, many in MLB believe that 2022 will be Turner's last season with the Dodgers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I think there’s a strong sense in the industry that Trea Turner is a short-timer with the Dodgers. He’s not going to be a guy who’s with them beyond 2022.”

As far as a possible extension, Trea Turner mentioned that he and the Dodgers had brief talks about a possible extension before the December 1 MLB lockout.

AM 570's David Vassegh reported that Turner also stated that he'd be open to discussions about an extension, but isn't going to let the talks become a distraction.

Last season, Turner won his first ever batting title and led all position players in WAR (6.9). He also posted a career high in home runs (28), led the National League in steals (32), and finished fifth in NL MVP voting. 

Meaning, Turner will be making a pretty penny wherever he ends up playing baseball  next season.

For now, the Dodgers and their fans still get to enjoy one of the most dynamic players in the game. 

Trea TurnerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16788690
News

Dodgers Sign Infield Utility Man Hanser Alberto

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Admits Elbow Will Need More Time for Full Recovery

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_16909232
News

Dodgers: Nelson Cruz Signs with Nationals; No Longer DH Option for LA

By Staff Writer9 hours ago
USATSI_16903487
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Available for Opening Day

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_17017102
News

Dodgers: LA Rumored to be Interested in Jorge Soler

By Staff WriterMar 13, 2022
USATSI_8518908
News

Dodgers: LA Interested in Signing Nelson Cruz

By Staff WriterMar 13, 2022
Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws to Arizona in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly Agrees to Deal with Chicago White Sox

By Staff WriterMar 13, 2022
Oct 1, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game 2 of the National League Wild Card playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Re-Signs with LA

By Staff WriterMar 12, 2022