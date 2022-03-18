Dodgers: Trea Turner & Justin Turner React to LA Signing Freddie Freeman

Wednesday night was a big night for the Dodgers. That's when the news broke that Freddie Freeman had decided to sign with the Dodgers. After months of speculation, LA inked the 2020 NL MVP to long-term deal. Freeman signed a six-year, $126M contract.

He'll join a talented Dodgers roster that now boasts a terrifying batting order with three former league MVPs and All-Stars at every position.

Freeman alone is enough to get fans excited, but adding Freeman to what the Dodgers already have was the fast lane to elation for fans - and players too.

Justin Turner doubled down on Trea's eyeball emojis.

The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett captured Max Muncy's thoughts on how the Dodgers are able to acquire premium talent while still keeping the farm system well stocked.

It doesn't sound like Muncy will mind moving over to second base with Freeman now assuming the role of everyday first baseman for the Dodgers.

Before the Dodgers signed Freeman, Muncy said he was open to moving to second if LA pulled off the signing in an interview on AM570's Dodger Talk with David Vassegh.

“I think it’s awesome. imagine how dangerous we’d be if we get him in that lineup. It makes me really excited. Yeah, maybe it’s not as much first base but that’s ok because I think I’ve said several times I enjoy playing second base more.”

A reaction that wasn't all positive to the Freeman signing was Giants young ace Logan Webb. A picture, speaks a thousand words.