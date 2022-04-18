Skip to main content
Dodgers: Trea Turner's Streak That Spanned Two Seasons Ends on Sunday

The Dodgers shortstop's hitting streak ended on Sunday.

It's still early, but Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner looks every bit as good as the hitter that fans saw during last year's regular season. The 2021 batting champion has been off to a strong start in 2022. 

Coming into Sunday, Turner had a 27-game hitting streak that included the final 19 games of 2021. Trea was just three games short of matching Andre Ethier's 30-game streak from 2011 and six games short of the all-time record held by Willie Davis (33 games).

Unfortunately, Trea's streak ended on Sunday, but it wasn't due from lack of trying. According to Statcast, three of the balls Turner put into contact were considered "hard-hit" balls. Meaning, any exit velocity off of his bat greater than 95 miles per hour.  

Turner finished 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. Through nine games this year, Trea is hitting .316 with one home run and seven RBI.

Considering his high contact rate and his age (29), this probably isn't the last hitting streak of Trea's career. 

