Dodgers: Triple-A Affiliate Releases Their Schedule For the 2023 Season

The past week has been tough as it seems like we are still mourning and grieving what could have been. But what happened happened and since we're all already checked out of the MLB postseason, we might as well start looking at the future.

It's time to start marking your calendars when the OKC Dodgers are in town. What's the benefit of watching the minor league team?

The team could feature current LA prospects and former prospects who are fighting to reclaim a spot on the major league active roster, a few former stars who aren't ready to give up just yet, or players who still await their major league debut either sooner or later. Then, just maybe will you get lucky enough to see a major leaguer on a rehab assignment down with the OKC squad.

The 2022 Oklahoma City Dodgers had appearances by 50 players with big-league experience, along with prospects like Michael Busch, Jacob Amaya, Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone, and more.

Each guy playing his heart out for his team but also for himself in the hopes of not only getting moved up and also staying with the LA team.

Here's the official schedule for the upcoming season.

LA fans can take the quick trip over to Las Vegas or trek up to Sacramento to catch a game or two. Meanwhile, OKC fans can continue to show up and hold it down out in the midwest at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Players like Miguel Vargas or Trayce Thompson could become regular faces up with the Los Angeles team depending on what type of action goes on in the postseason. Meanwhile, a few other players like Michael Busch, Jacob Amaya, Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone, and more are just waiting for that call.

The 2022 Oklahoma City Dodgers had appearances by 50 players with big-league experience. The 2023 squad will look about the same depending on what happens this offseason up in LA.