Dodgers: Twitter Reacts to Mookie Betts Golf Game
Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers

LA's superstar outfielder is competing in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend.

Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is a man of many interests. This offseason, Betts bowled in a PBA event, started a gaming channel on YouTube, and this weekend, he’s golfing. Betts is competing in the annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Of course, when any athlete swings the sticks, their golf swing is quickly reviewed by all of humanity. Not even superstar Mookie Betts is safe from armchair golf experts.

Luckily, Betts is such a pure athlete that the majority of the critiques were positive. One de facto swing coach even made reference to Tiger Woods after watching Betts’ golf swing.

Read More

Due to the MLB lockout, official MLB  cannot interact, even on the inter-webs, with MLB players. There was surely a comment or two the Dodgers official social media accounts would have loved to make.

For those true links nerds out there, GolfWRX was kind enough to provide all the details of the clubs in Betts’ bag.

As play began on Saturday, Mookie and his partner J.J. Spaun were right under par and tied for 83rd.

Mookie is clearly just honing his swing for the real golf event - the Justin Turner Golf Classic this coming Monday. 

