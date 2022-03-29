Dodgers: Two More Players Cut from Big League Camp

Opening Day will be here in nine days. The Dodgers have had a busy spring training and will have to continue to get closer to deciding on the 28 players whose names will forever be enshrined on Opening Day roster t-shirts. LA's front office still has some work to do. There's over 40 players still at the team's MLB camp.

Yesterday, the Dodgers sent two more players, Jason Martin and Andre Jackson, down to minor league camp according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

Since Jackson is on the 40-man roster, LA had to option him down to the minors.

Jackson will likely be name that Dodgers fans will see at some point this summer, especially when considering the thinner-than-usual LA rotation. Jackson made his MLB debut last year and pitched in three games for the Dodgers. He posted a 2.31 ERA in 11.2 IP in relief.

The Dodgers 12th round pick in 2017 logged ten strikeouts, but struggled with his command (6 walks). Jackson spending more time developing in the minor could be beneficial for both parties.

Martin was signed to a minor league contract by the Dodgers prior to the December 1 lockout. In spring training, he clubbed two runs, but struggled to make consistent contact (.176) in 10 games played.