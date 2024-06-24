Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Hilariously Shuts Down NFL Star's Claim He Could Play In MLB
Lately, social media has debated whether or not any NFL players could not only make an MLB roster, but have success at baseball's highest level.
While several NFL players have had the option to play baseball — particularly quarterbacks (Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, John Elway, etc.) — there aren't many players outside of greats like Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders who have crossed into other sports. Still, it's an open question whether any other players could succeed at the plate or in another area of the game.
Earlier this month, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow reacted to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons saying he could bat .200 in MLB. Glasnow initially laughed before asking if Parsons he ever played baseball. Once he found out that Parsons did not play baseball, he shut down any talk that Parsons could bat .200 in MLB.
"If he had 500 at-bats, five hits ... I think once he steps in and sees a big league, he'd be like 'ah, never mind.' I appreciate the confidence, but five hits," Glasnow said on Chris Rose Sports.
Routinely, MLB players who have devoted their careers to the sport struggle to hit .200 in a season. On this year's Dodgers team, Kiké Hernández, James Outman, and Chris Taylor have spent the season hitting worse than .200.
The good news is Parsons remains in the NFL, where he was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate last year. Parsons, who racked up 14 sacks last season and is a two-time first-team All-Pro, is certainly much better at playing football.