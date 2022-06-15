Dodgers: Umpire Experiences Nightmare Moment During First Game of Freeway Series

The Freeway Series always has plenty of intrigue, but with so many big names, this week's rendition of Angels-Dodgers seemed destined to be exciting. Especially with some of the best players in baseball on the field: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Mike Trout - just to name a few.

However, even in a 2-0 nail-biting win for the Dodgers on Tuesday, the most jaw-dropping play came on a spiraling single from Mike Trout to left-centerfield. More so, the after math of Trout making contact with the pitch from Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel.

Trout shattered his bat and the barrel, splinter first, hit home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson in the face. The broken bat was small enough to get through Tomlinson's face mask. Keith Birmingham snapped a photo of what has to be pure nightmare fuel for any MLB umpire.

It was a scary sight and for a few minutes, a tense baseball game was forgotten as Tomlinson was bent over on his knees trying to collect himself after being struck in the face. He eventually was assisted off the field and the game was completed with just three umpires.

On Wednesday morning, USA Today's Bob Nightengale provided an update on Tomlinson.