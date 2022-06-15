Skip to main content
Dodgers: Umpire Experiences Nightmare Moment During First Game of Freeway Series

Dodgers: Umpire Experiences Nightmare Moment During First Game of Freeway Series

Nate Tomlinson went through every home-plate umpires' worst nightmare during Tuesday's Dodgers-Angels game.

Nate Tomlinson went through every home-plate umpires' worst nightmare during Tuesday's Dodgers-Angels game.

The Freeway Series always has plenty of intrigue, but with so many big names, this week's rendition of Angels-Dodgers seemed destined to be exciting. Especially with some of the best players in baseball on the field: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Mike Trout - just to name a few.

However, even in a 2-0 nail-biting win for the Dodgers on Tuesday, the most jaw-dropping play came on a spiraling single from Mike Trout to left-centerfield. More so, the after math of Trout making contact with the pitch from Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trout shattered his bat and the barrel, splinter first, hit home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson in the face. The broken bat was small enough to get through Tomlinson's face mask. Keith Birmingham snapped a photo of what has to be pure nightmare fuel for any MLB umpire.

It was a scary sight and for a few minutes, a tense baseball game was forgotten as Tomlinson was bent over on his knees trying to collect himself after being struck in the face. He eventually was assisted off the field and the game was completed with just three umpires. 

On Wednesday morning, USA Today's Bob Nightengale provided an update on Tomlinson. 

"Home-plate umpire Nate Tomlinson was taken to the emergency room Tuesday night after being struck in the face by Mike Trout's broken bat, with a piece flying between bars of his mask, cutting his face just above his eye and nose. He managed to avoid serious injury, his crew says."

Los Angeles DodgersLos Angeles Angels

Jacob Amaya
News

Dodgers: Shortstop Jacob Amaya Promoted to Triple-A

By Daniel Palma1 hour ago
USATSI_18241566_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Reyes Moronta Rejoins LA Bullpen

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
Feb 16, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Mitchell White (66) throws during a spring training workout at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Fringe Starter Set to Join LA Rotation as Sixth Man

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18210390_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: NL West Rival Superstar's Return from Injury 'Moved Back'

By Staff Writer9 hours ago
USATSI_18408950_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Kevin Pillar Encourages Young Fan Who Had Scary Moment in Batter's Box

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
Jul 9, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers Dodgers manager (30) and third baseman Justin Turner (10) watch the action from behind a protective net during an intrasquad game at Dodgers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner and Doc Disagree On Cause of LA’s June Swoon

By Staff WriterJun 14, 2022
Andrew Friedman
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Dismisses Trade for Starter Amid Injury Woes

By Staff WriterJun 14, 2022
USATSI_18525798_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: AL Team Wears Must-See Outfits for Road Trip

By Staff WriterJun 14, 2022