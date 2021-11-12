Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Dustin May

    Dodgers: Update on Dustin May’s Recovery

    Will he be back in 2022?
    Coming out of Spring Training 2021, Dustin May, in his first shot at a full-time starting role, was looking exceptional. Unfortunately, it wouldn't last long and he started just 5 games before suffering a season-ending injury in Milwaukee.

    Watching Dustin May go down was probably one of the most heartbreaking moments of the 2021 Dodgers season. Everyone knew it was bad when "Code Red" left the mound with the Dodgers' training staff member, so it wasn't really a surprise when he had to undergo Tommy John surgery. 

    Recently, a video of him starting to throw surfaced while President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Freidman, had an update on May's status.

    According to Andrew Friedman (via the LA Times), there has been some good progress with Dustin's recovery, and they're hoping he will be able to make a substantial contribution in the second half of next season for the Dodgers.

    Everything to this point has been incredibly positive. I think he is going to impact us at some point in the second half. And if we’re fortunate enough to get into October, I think he’ll be a real weapon for us.

    If May does get back on the mound next season, it will most likely be in a bullpen capacity rather than as a starter. The rehabilitation process from Tommy John surgery is lengthy and difficult, and the club will almost certainly want to ease him back into things slowly.

    With that being said, getting a guy like Dustin May into the bullpen for an October run would be huge for the Dodgers in 2022. 

    October 4, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) throws against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in game two of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
