Dodgers Urged to Acquire $50 Million All-Star in Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are having a productive start to the 2025 season, but still have a few areas that need to be addressed.
Center field and second base are those that have had question marks around them seemingly since spring training. NLCS MVP Tommy Edman is more than capable of playing both positions and even has a Gold Glove award at second base from 2021.
Currently, Andy Pages has logged 14 starts in the middle of the outfield, but his .151 batting average and .569 OPS is proving to be an issue for a usually electric Dodgers offense.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently reported that the Dodgers have been in discussions with the Chicago White Sox to address this issue, but trade talks have currently been tabled.
Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras noted the improvements that could be made to L.A.'s defense if/when those discussions resume.
"Robert is off to a slow start this year, hitting .163 with an OPS of .495. However, he has six stolen bases and would be a massive defensive upgrade for L.A," Camras writers.
Robert is just two years removed from an All-Star and Silver Slugger season where he also finished No. 12 in MVP voting. Last year was a bit of a down year in terms of offensive production as his team also set an MLB record with 121 losses, the most in MLB since 1901, which isn't exactly a conducive environment for success at the plate.
Camras also noted that a package of current Triple-A outfielder James Outman and a top prospect should be enough for Chicago to agree on a deal.
Robert is only 27 years old and could greatly benefit from a change of scenery. The swap would send him from a team coming off of a historically bad season to the defending champions.
With his defensive prowess in the outfield versus the current Pages at center, Robert can easily prove to be the final piece the Dodgers need to get back on track.
