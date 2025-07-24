Dodgers Urged to Replace $17 Million Disappointment in Trade Deadline Move
Michael Conforto is nearing the 100-game mark in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the left fielder has still not improved enough to be a justified starter on the reigning World Series championship team.
The Dodgers’ rotation is starting to come back to life after they were dealt a series of devastating injuries to their best starting pitchers. Tyler Glasnow is back, Shohei Ohtani made his Dodgers debut and Blake Snell is reportedly almost fully recovered.
However, one glaring issue in the Dodgers’ lineup that has yet to resolve itself this season is in left field.
Conforto is slashing a career-worst .186/.298/.321, and even though he has been stronger in recent games, Los Angeles will want a more consistent left fielder for the second half of the season.
The Dodgers placed Kiké Hernández on the injured list at the beginning of the month with left elbow inflammation. Meanwhile, Tommy Edman is filling in a third base while Max Muncy is recovering from a knee injury.
Therefore, Los Angeles has limited options on their roster that can take over in left field.
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller said replacing Conforto should be the Dodgers’ top priority at the trade deadline and named Miami Marlins’ All-Star left fielder Kyle Stowers as a good option.
Stowers earned the first All-Star selection of his career this season after slashing a career-best .295/.373/.566 in 97 games with Miami. His batting average ranks second in the National League behind catcher Will Smith, while his slugging percentage ranks third behind Ohtani.
The 27-year-old has also hit 22 home runs this season, which ranks eighth in the NL and second among all Dodgers players.
Stowers’ bat would be the perfect solution for the Dodgers, but the Marlins are reportedly not open to trading the Southern California native. The Athletic said Miami wants to build around Stowers but could consider a trade if a team offered a deal they could not pass up.
The Dodgers have shown time and time again they are not afraid to spend big to acquire top talent. And if Los Angeles wants to complete their back-to-back World Series championships feat, getting Stowers at the deadline might be a necessary move.
