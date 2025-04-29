Dodgers Veteran Accused of Major Hazing From Time With Former Team
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas is by all accounts considered to be a major leader within the clubhouse.
Manager Dave Roberts clearly values his impact on the ballclub, and many feel as if Rojas is among the more popular players on the veteran roster.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Appears Headed to Injured List Based on Latest Update From Stadium
Current New York Yankees player Jazz Chisholm was teammates with Rojas on the Miami Marlins a few years ago. In an article written by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Chisholm details a different experience from the one many Dodgers are enjoying with Rojas. In fact, it allegedly was on the totally opposite end of the spectrum for Chisholm.
Chisholm makes some serious allegations pertaining to Rojas and his treatment of the then-young player who broke out as one of the Marlins biggest stars over the last decade. The alleged acts perpetrated against Chisholm as told to Kirschner are troubling to say the least.
"When Chisholm arrived in the big leagues in 2020, he brought 20 custom pairs of cleats that he bought and designed himself. They displayed his passions, from Oreo cookies, to the anime series Black Clover, and even the video game, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas did not see artistry. Rojas saw a flashy rookie who needed to be put in his place. That meant taking a pair of those custom cleats and cutting them up with scissors. That meant ruining another pair of shoes by filling them with milk."
Baseball has long been associated with a younger player 'paying their dues' once getting called up to the big leagues. For the veterans who've toiled at lower levels and finally broke through, they feel as if the youngsters have to at the bare minimum pay respect in some ways (which can still be outdated) once they get their chance.
When this news broke, Rojas didn't hold back in describing his version of the alleged events levied by Chisholm. Rojas spoke with Chris Rose about the article in question, and also had some comments for reporter Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Rojas defended his goal in wanting to be a leader for younger players to look up to.
“I mean, it’s more of the same,” Rojas said before the Dodgers’ home opener against the Detroit Tigers. “There’s people who are going to air out what’s happening in a clubhouse and I’m not really going to talk about it. I have my own opinions on what transpired, but I’m going to be professional and keep it in-house.
“As much as I want to talk and I want to say something, I know who I am and people who really know me, they know who I am. I don’t need to defend myself because of my trajectory in baseball. The only thing I can say is the people who know me, they know what kind of person I am and I’m not going to be living in 2018 anymore, or 2019, 2020, whatever it was.”
Reportedly, neither Chisholm nor Rojas have spoken to one another since their days together in Miami.
More news: Surprising Dodgers Outfielder Grabs Share of National League Player of the Week Award
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.