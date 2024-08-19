Dodgers Veteran Has Fracture, Will Head to Injured List: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers will place catcher Austin Barnes on the injured list with a fracture in his left big toe, according to a new report Monday.
Barnes, 34, played seven innings with the fracture in Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, according to AM-570's David Vassegh.
Hunter Feduccia will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and take Barnes' place on the active roster.
The Dodgers are also expected to activate center fielder/shortstop Tommy Edman and third baseman Max Muncy from the 60-day injured list prior to Monday's series opener against the Seattle Mariners.
While the corresponding moves on the 40-man and 26-man rosters have not been announced yet, it appears Nick Ahmed and Andy Pages will be the odd men out. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reported the two players have cleaned out their lockers in advance of Monday's series opener against the Seattle Mariners.
Barnes has hit .241 with one home run and eight runs batted in over 44 games this season. He's drawn 13 walks and struck out 32 times in 131 plate appearances as the backup to Will Smith.
The Dodgers gave Feduccia, 27, his first taste of major league action in July. He got one at-bat in his only game, on July 31 against the Seattle Mariners. He's hitting .282/.415/.433 at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, with six home runs and 46 RBIs in 73 games.
The Dodgers will need to place Barnes on the injured list to make room for Feduccia prior to their 7:10 p.m. game against the Seattle Mariners.
Expect Monday to be a busy day for roster moves, with at least three new players joining the active roster and three more heading out.
Still undetermined: the fate of first baseman Freddie Freeman, who suffered a fluke injury when a ground ball caught his right (throwing) hand in Sunday's 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.